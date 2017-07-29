Sri Lanka's tour of India pushed ahead; South Africa tour in doubt?

Sri Lanka will take on India for the second time in 2017 when they tour the country in November-December.

Another series against the Lankans?

What’s the story?

Ashley de Silva, the CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has confirmed that Sri Lanka will take on India for the second time in 2017 when they pay a return visit for three Test matches, five ODIs and a one-off T20I in November and December. This, in turn, could have implications on India’s tour of South Africa, which is scheduled in December.

"The Sri Lanka tour to India has been brought forward from February next year because we are hosting the tri-nation Independence Cup during that period," Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo. "Sri Lanka was due to tour India from February end to the first week of April next year and the dates would have clashed with the Independence Cup. That's why we requested the Indian board for a change to bring the tour forward and they have agreed.”

"The dates for the Pakistan series and the Indian tour are currently being worked out," he added.

In case you didn’t know…

Previously, India had agreed to take part in the Independence Cup, or the Nidhas Trophy, which celebrates Sri Lanka's 70th anniversary of independence, to be held in the Island country in March, 2018.

Initially, it was planned that it would be a four-nation tournament with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka as the participants. However, later on, it was confirmed that it will be a tri-series between India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The heart of the matter

The dates of the Independence Cup were clashing with Sri Lanka’s tour of India. Consequently, the tour was brought forward. According to the report, an official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the development. However, he abstained from commenting on the schedule for India’s tour of South Africa.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) are keen on hosting India for a Boxing Day Test starting in 26th December, 2017 but it has been reported that the BCCI are reluctant. The official further said that the schedule for the South Africa tour was likely to be confirmed later this week.

What’s next?

India are currently touring Sri Lanka to play three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I. The tour concludes on 6th September, 2017 following which Australia are supposed to tour India in October. But the present scenario in Australia has put a cloud on that.

Author’s take

It seems like the Indian cricket team have a jam-packed schedule ahead of them. Three long tours in a matter of three months is no easy task and it could take a toll on the cricketers’ fitness. As fans, we are always looking forward to more matches but spare a thought for the cricketers as well!