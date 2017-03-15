Sri Lanka to host India and Bangladesh in a tri-series in March 2018

The series will be played from March 15 to 31st

by Debdoot Das Breaking 15 Mar 2017, 17:32 IST

A Sri Lanka versus India game in progress

Sri Lanka will play host to a tri-series in March 2018, their cricket board’s chief Thilanga Sumathipalas said during a media interaction at the P. Sara Oval in Colombo on Wednesday.

The series will be a part of Sri Lanka’s 70th Independence celebrations and will be played from March 15 to 31st 2018.

The other two teams featuring in the tourney will be India and Bangladesh apart from the hosts. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and BCB President Nazmul Hassan were both present during today’s interaction.

The tournament will give all three teams the opportunity to check out their team combinations and try different things before the World Cup in 2019. It will also be a platform for youngsters to impress and cement a place in their respective sides.

Such tournaments are indeed needed to spread the game in the subcontinent and therefore the gesture from the Sri Lankan board is highly appreciated.

