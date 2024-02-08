Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka are hosting Afghanistan for a multi-format series. The series comprises one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODI series will be played in Pallekele, whereas the T20I series will be played in Dambulla.

These two sides recently faced off in the solitary Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. It was a solid performance from the hosts to win it comprehensively by 10 wickets.

The Lankan bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Afghanistan on 198. The batters then piled up runs and got a first-innings lead of 241. The Afghans set a target of 56 for Sri Lanka which they chased down comfortably in 7.2 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

The white-ball action now begins, with the first ODI in Pallekele on Friday, February 9. Kusal Mendis has been handed the responsibility of leading the Lankan side. The likes of Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka will play a key role for the hosts in the ODI series.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue to lead the Afghan side. White-ball specialists Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fazalhaq Farooqi have been added to the Afghan squad and they will be hoping to start the series on a winning note.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Date and Time: February 9, 2023, Friday, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have met 12 times in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka have won seven games whereas the Afghan side has won four times, with one game ending in a no-result.

Matches played: 12

Sri Lanka won: 7

Afghanistan won: 4

N/R: 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is slow in nature. The new ball comes nicely on to the bat but the surface becomes slower as the game progresses. The spinners will get plenty of assistance from the surface and adapting to the conditions will be the key for the batters.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

The conditions in Pallekele on Friday will be ideal for a game of cricket. There is no chance of rain predicted, with the temperature expected to hover between 21 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib/Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Sri Lanka were ruthless in the Test and won it comfortably. They will be high in confidence after the win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will bank on the experience of their white-ball specialists to put the hosts in a spot of bother.

Sri Lanka have the advantage of the home conditions and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV, FanCode

