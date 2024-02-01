Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka will cross swords with Afghanistan for the first time in the longest format of the game in the lone Test at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, which starts on Friday, February 2.

Dhananjaya de Silva will be leading the Sri Lankan outfit while former captains Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, and Dinesh Chandimal are also part of the squad. Dimuth Karunaratne will open the innings while Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis form the top order.

Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis will be regular spinners while De Silva and Kamindu Mendis are spin-bowling all-rounders in the squad. It will be interesting to watch which two pacers will be part of the seam attack on this relatively spin pitch.

On the other hand, Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Afghanistan team in the one-off Test. They have to face a major setback before the start of the game as Rashid Khan is still rehabilitating from his back surgery.

Qais Ahmad is expected to be a like-for-like replacement for Rashid in the XI. Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, and Rahmat Shah will be a part of their top order. Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, and Nijat Masood are the other bowlers likely to be a part of the XI.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Test, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka

Date and Time: February 2 to 6, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are yet to lock horns in the longest format of the game. This will be the first time both these sides face each other in red-ball cricket.

Matches Played: 0

Draw: 0

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The Colombo surface is initially expected to assist both batters and bowlers. However, as the game progresses, we can see spinners dominating the proceedings. The average first-innings score on this wicket is 240, with the batters with good technique providing good starts for their side.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Report

The game is expected to start with overcast conditions on Day 1. On the second, third, and fourth days of the game, the forecast predicts light showers that can interrupt the game. On Day 5, the weather is anticipated to be clear and sunny.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (vc), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha.

Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Nasir Jamal, Bahir Shah Ikram Alikhil (wk), Qais Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Though these two sides are yet to face each other in the longest format of the game, Sri Lanka will have the home advantage. With Rashid Khan missing out, Afghanistan will be on the back foot in this much-awaited contest.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the match

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv, FanCode App and Website

