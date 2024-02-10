Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday, February 11.

It was a record-breaking day on Friday when the Lankan side beat the Afghans to go 1-0 up in the series. After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 381 on the board for the loss of three wickets.

Pathum Nissanka created history by slamming a double-ton, becoming the first Sri Lankan batter to reach the landmark in ODI cricket. He carried his bat through and remained unbeaten on 210 off 139 balls. His knock comprised 20 boundaries and eight maximums.

In reply, Afghanistan were reeling at 55/5 in the ninth over before Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi resurrected the innings. Both hit centuries and put 242 for the sixth wicket but it was too much to do for them as they finished their innings on 339/6.

Omarzai and Nabi scored 149* and 136, respectively, but it wasn’t enough as the visitors fell short of the target by 42 runs. Pramod Madushan grabbed four wickets for Sri Lanka to help them defend the total successfully and go 1-0 up in the series.

It was a high-scoring affair on Friday and Sri Lanka will be relieved to finish on the winning side after a spirited effort from the Afghans. The fans can expect another exciting contest between these two sides on Sunday.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Date and Time: February 11, 2023, Sunday, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other on 13 occasions in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka have won eight times as opposed to Afghanistan's four victories, with one match ending in no result.

Matches played: 13

Sri Lanka won: 8

Afghanistan won: 4

N/R: 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

As seen in the first ODI, the surface at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The bowlers are expected to go on a journey of missing their mark. There will be plenty of runs on offer for the batters once they get settled at the crease.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pallekele on Sunday is expected to be in the mid-20s. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan.

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Sri Lanka beat the spirited Afghans in the opening game of the ODI series. We have seen plenty of close-fought games between these two nations and expect another on Sunday when Afghanistan will be looking to keep the series alive.

Sri Lanka look like a well-settled unit and expect them to wrap up the series on Sunday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV, FanCode

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Wanindu Hasaranga to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes