Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Sri Lanka (SL) will square off against Afghanistan (AFG) in the second of a three-match ODI series between both teams. Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota is all set to host this exciting clash on Sunday, June 4.

Afghanistan impressed everyone with their all-round effort in the opening fixture of the series as they thrashed the home team by six wickets. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum and win the series, while Sri Lanka will be eager to make a strong comeback in the second ODI and level the series 1-1.

Bowling first, Fazalhaq Farooqi started well for Afghanistan as he picked up two crucial wickets inside the powerplay. Charith Asalanka (91) and Dhananjaya de Silva (51) hit useful fifties as the hosts could only manage a below-par total of 268 in 50 overs.

Chasing 269, Ibrahim Zadran played a brilliant knock of 98 runs from as many balls with the help of 11 fours and 2 sixes. He helped the team successfully chase down this target with nearly three overs to spare. Kasun Rajitha picked up two wickets for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Date and Time: June 4, 2023, Sunday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium is expected to offer a batting friendly surface for the game. There will be some swing on offer for the seamers initially, while the spinners will come into play in the middle overs. However, the pitch is expected to remain good for batting throughout the game.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Hambantota will be ideal for a game of cricket on Sunday, with the temperatures expected to range between 26 to 33 degree celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Afghanistan will be high on confidence after defeating the home team in a one-sided contest. Sri Lanka seem to be lacking a bit in the bowling department. Therefore, the visitors will start the game as favourites and could well seal the series with a game to spare.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this match.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

