Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on Monday (February 19). The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla will be hosting this clash, with Sri Lanka leading the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

The first T20I was a closely fought contest and the hosts managed to emerge victorious by four runs to get an early lead in the series. After being asked to bat first, the Lankan batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Skipper Wanindu Hasaranga played an outstanding knock of 67 off just 32 balls to power his side to 160 before they got knocked over in 19 overs. It was a collective effort from the Afghan bowlers, with Fazalhaq Farooqi starring with figures of 3/25 in his four overs.

In reply, skipper Ibrahim Zadran opened the batting and held the innings nicely from one end. He lacked support from the other end as Afghanistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The game went down the wire.

With 11 required from the last over, Zadran tried hard but his knock of 67* went in vain as the Afghans fell short by four runs. Sri Lanka picked up nine wickets in total, with Matheesha Pathirana finishing with four to his name.

The bowlers stepped up for Sri Lanka to help them win the first T20I and go 1-0 up in the series. They will be high in confidence and will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the series on Monday. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will have bring out their A-game to keep the series alive.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Date and Time: February 19, 2023, Monday, 7 pm IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other five times in the shortest format. Sri Lanka have won four of those whereas Afganistan have won once.

Matches played: 5

Sri Lanka won: 4

Afghanistan won: 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium offers a balanced track. There will be swing for the new ball bowlers but as the game progresses, it becomes good for batting. The spinners will get a good amount of purchase from the surface once the ball gets old.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Dambulla on Monday are expected to hover between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius. There is a very slight chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward into the next match.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV, FanCode

