Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Sri Lanka (SL) are all set to lock horns against Afghanistan (AFG) in the third and final match of the series, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 7. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will be hosting this exciting clash on June 7.

Sri Lanka made a strong comeback in the second game of the series as they secured a dominating 132-run victory to level up the series at 1-1. Both teams are expected to bring their best game forward in the third and final game of the series.

Batting first, Kusal Mendis (78) and Dimuth Karunaratne (52) helped the team get off to a brilliant start. Cameos from Dasun Shanaka (23 off 13 balls) and Wanindu Hasaranga (29 off 12 balls) ensured that the hosts finish with a mammoth score of 323/6 in 50 overs. Fareed Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, Ibrahim Zadran (54) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (57) got starts but both of them failed to convert it into a big knock as the visitors got bundled for just 191 runs in 42.1 overs and lost the game with a huge margin. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva bowled economical spells and picked up three wickets each and earned a well-deserved victory for the team.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, Wednesday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium gives both batters and bowlers an equal chance to make a mark in the game. There will be some swing on offer for the seamers initially, while the spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the game. Both teams will be looking to win the toss and put runs on the board.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Cloudy weather will greet both sides on Wednesday, but there are no chances of rain during the game. The temperature is expected to range between 26 to 33 degree Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

The hosts made a stunning comeback in the second ODI of the series and thrashed Afghanistan by a massive 132 run-margin.

The return of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana played a massive role for Sri Lanka in the second game and they are expected to make a huge difference in the series decider as well.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the third match of the series.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Fancode

