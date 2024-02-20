Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on Wednesday (February 21). The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will be hosting this clash.

Sri Lanka have been brilliant in this series so far. They have already taken an unassailable lead in the series, having won both the games. After leading the series by a 1-0 margin, they carried forward the winning momentum and beat Afghanistan by 72 runs in the second game.

After being asked to bat first, the Lankan batters contributed and helped them post 187 on the board. Sadeera Samarawickrama top-scored with 51 and a sensational cameo from Angelo Mathews (42* off 22 balls) helped them finish with a flourish.

The Afghan batters in the chase faltered. They never got going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mohammad Nabi (27) and Karim Janat (28) tried to fight back but it wasn’t going to be enough as they got knocked over on 115 to lose the game by 72 runs.

Afghanistan have failed to win a single game on this tour so far and will be hoping to finish on a winning note. Sri Lanka have been ruthless against the Afghans in the series so far and will be looking to whitewash them when they take the field on Wednesday for the final T20I.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Date and Time: February 21, 2023, Wednesday, 7 pm IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka have a clear edge over Afghanistan when their head-to-head record in the shortest format is considered. The Lankans have won five games as opposed to one for Afghanistan in their six meetings so far.

Matches played: 6

Sri Lanka won: 5

Afghanistan won: 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The surface at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium looks a good one to bat on. There will be plenty of runs on offer for batters once they get their eye in. The pacers can use slower deliveries while bowling on this deck as it has been effective as seen in the series so far.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Dambulla is expected to range between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad/Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have already taken an unassailable lead in the series and will be looking to clean-sweep it on Wednesday. Afghanistan were outplayed on Tuesday and will have to bring out their A-game to grab a consolation win in the final game.

Considering how solid Sri Lanka have looked so far, they are expected to continue their winning momentum against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV, FanCode

