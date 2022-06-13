Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia kicks off on June 14. The opening game of the five-match series will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

We witnessed an exciting T20I series between the two sides. The first game was won comprehensively by Australia but they were made to fight for every run in the second T20I as they won the game by three wickets. The third T20I was a thrilling contest, with Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka pulling off a heist as his assault helped them chase down 59 runs in the last three overs.

The Lankan side will gain some momentum heading into the ODI series. Shanaka will continue to lead the side. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga have been recalled for the one-dayers. The Islanders have got a good amount of experience on their side and will look to kick off the series on a winning note.

The Australian side will be pretty confident going into the first game of the ODI series. Aaron Finch will lead the side and they have retained most of the players that featured in the T20I series.

The likes of Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins will join the squad, adding a good balance to the side. They will hope to rub off their third T20I defeat and start the ODI series on a positive note.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI, Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: June 14, 2022, Tuesday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The surface will provide enough assistance to the quicks as they look to pick up wickets upfront with the new ball.

The ball will tend to hold a bit on the surface and the spinners will come into the later stages of the game.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Pallekele on Tuesday is expected to hover between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted in the evening.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia

Probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson/Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Prediction

The T20I series was a close-fought contest and the Australian side managed to win it by a 2-1 margin. Both sides have a good amount of experience and the ODI series promises to be a cracking one.

Australia have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Australia telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

LIVE POLL Q. Glenn Maxwell to score a fifty? Yes No 3 votes so far