Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka are all set to host Australia for a multi-format series, starting from June 7. It comprises three T20Is, followed by a five-match ODI series and a couple of Tests, with the latter being a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-23.

The first game of the T20I series will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the Lankan side in the white-ball cricket. Their last international assignment in the shortest format was against India in India, where they suffered a whitewash in a three-match series. They will be hoping to bounce back against the Aussies at home.

Australia, on the other hand, will be led by Aaron Finch. The likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood had a good run in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and will look to continue their rich form in the series against Sri Lanka. They last played a T20I in Pakistan in April, which they won. The T20 world champions will be eager to start the series on a positive note.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st T20I, Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: June 7th 2022, Tuesday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is a balanced track. The bowlers might get some movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface. The spinners will get some extra grip off the surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Colombo on Tuesday are expected to hover between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted on matchday.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lakshan Sandakan

Australia

Probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Prediction

With both sides having some exciting players in their ranks, a cracking contest can be expected in the opening game of the series. However, Australia look like a settled unit and have had a lot of success in T20Is of late. They should be able to get an early lead in the series by beating Sri Lanka in the first T20I.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Australia telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

