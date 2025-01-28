Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series will begin on January 29 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. It will be a two-match series, with both games being a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Australia qualified for the WTC Final by defeating India in their previous Test series. The Aussies will aim to gain some more momentum in the Test format ahead of their big title clash against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will play for pride on home soil. Here's a look at all the details fans should know about the series.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series full schedule

It is a two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia. Both the matches will happen in Galle. The first match will begin on January 29, while the second match will start on February 6. Here is the complete schedule:

1st Test - January 29 to February 2, Galle - 10 am IST.

2nd Test - February 6 to 10, Galle - 10 am IST.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series match timings

Both matches will be day games in this series. The start time will be 10 am IST. As per GMT, the matches will start at 4.30 am, while in Melbourne, the matches will begin at 3.30 pm.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series 2025 squads

Sri Lanka squad

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando.

Australia squad

Steven Smith (c), Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney and Todd Murphy.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series live-streaming details

India: FanCode and Sony LIV.

Australia: Channel 7 and 7plus.

