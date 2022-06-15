Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the five-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on June 16.

The first game was a hard-fought contest and Glenn Maxwell’s blinder of an innings helped Australia win it by two wickets and get an early lead in the series. All the games on this tour have so far been thrilling contests, barring the first T20I. Another enthralling encounter is on the cards on Thursday when the two sides meet in the second ODI.

In the first ODI, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first. Their top-order batters contributed well to post 300/7 on the board in their 50 overs.

The Australian side began their chase but rain arrived and after a pause in play, the second innings was reduced to 44 overs. The total was revised to 282 and the Australian batters were up to the task.

They contributed but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Glenn Maxwell stood tall against the Lankan bowlers and helped his side get across the line with nine balls to spare.

The Lankan side tried hard but failed to seize the crunch moments in the game. They need to be at their best to bounce back and level the series.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: June 16 2022, Thursday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele Stadium, Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele Stadium is dry in nature. The spinners will play a key role while bowling as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The batters need to spend time in the middle before playing their strokes freely.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Pallekele on Thursday is expected to hover between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted throughout the day.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Fifties from Danushka Gunathilaka (55), Pathum Nissanka (56), and Kusal Mendis (86*) helped them post 300 on the board in their last match. Wanindu Hasaranga bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets but they failed as a unit as there were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia

In the first ODI, Ashton Agar and Marnus Labuschagne picked up two wickets each as they restricted Sri Lanka to 300 in their 50 overs. Steve Smith scored a half-ton (53) but a sensational knock from Glenn Maxwell (80* off 51 balls) helped them chase down the total with two wickets in hand.

Probable XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Prediction

The first game of the ODI series was a nail-biting contest and the Australian side managed to hold their nerves to get across the line. They will look to extend their lead whereas the Lankan side will be hoping to level the series in the second ODI.

Australia look like a settled unit and have the winning momentum behind them coming into this match. They are eexpected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Australia telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

