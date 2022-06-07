Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played on June 8 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Australia lead the series by a 1-0 margin.

The first game of the series saw a solid performance from the T20 world champions. Their skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Lankan side got off to a solid start, scoring 50 at the end of the powerplay. They were cruising at 110/2 at the end of 12 overs.

The Australian side quickly pulled back things as the hosts lost their way. They only managed to score 28 runs in their last eight overs, losing their remaining eight wickets to be bundled out on 128 in 19.3 overs.

The Australian pair of Finch and David Warner then led the charge with the bat as they put up a solid opening stand. Finch and Warner remained unbeaten on 61 and 70 respectively to help their side chase down the total in 14 overs.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: June 8th 2022, Wednesday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners will play a major role while bowling here as the ball tends to grip off the surface.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Colombo on Wednesday are expected to hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka scored 36 and 38 respectively in their last match but the other batters failed to contribute. None of the bowlers could make a breakthrough, with Dushmantha Chameera going for as many as 48 runs in his four overs.

Probable XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were the pick of the bowlers as they scalped four and three wickets respectively to help their side knock over the Lankans on 128 in the first T20I. Aaron Finch and David Warner then put up a show with the bat to help them get across the line in 14 overs.

Probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Prediction

The world champions will be high on confidence after their comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in the first game of the series. The hosts need to bring out their A-game to keep the three-match T20I series alive.

Considering the form the entire Australian team is in right now, it will be hard to topple them.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Australia telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

