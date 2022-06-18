Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the third ODI of the five-match series on Sunday, June 19, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Australia, led by Aaron Finch, have looked a tad indifferent in the ongoing white-ball series. After Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten 80-run knock rescued them in the first ODI, they slumped to a 26-run defeat in the second match on Thursday, June 16.

The visitors were excellent in the bowling department as they restricted the Lankans to 220/9 on the back of Pat Cummins' four-wicket haul before rain arrived. A number of their batters got starts in the run-chase, but failed to convert.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be relieved after drawing level in the series. They had every chance of taking a 1-0 lead in the first game, but Maxwell's heroics denied them a victory. However, they made amends in the second ODI after bowling Australia out for 189, with the revised target being 216.

Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of their bowlers with three wickets, although he was a tad on the expensive side. Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage also accounted for two scalps apiece.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: June 19 2022, Sunday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium has mostly been good for batting. But the ball tends to move around a little bit under the lights. Hence, striking with the new ball will hold importance. Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be hot and humid with temperatures around the 27-degree Celsius mark. There is a fair chance of rain around 6pm and 7pm. The humidity will be in the high 80s.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia's confidence has been dented after their defeat in the second game. Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar's absence won't help them by any means either. But if they can improve their batting, they will have a fair chance of bouncing back in the third ODI.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Australia telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

