Sri Lanka vs Australia, 4th ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The fourth game of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on June 21. Sri Lanka currently lead the five-match series by a 2-1 margin.

Both sides arrived in Colombo with the ODI series levelled at 1-1 after the Lankan fighting back in the series after losing the first game. They carried their winning momentum forward as they beat the Australian side by six wickets in the second ODI.

After electing to bat first, the Australian side posted 291 on the board, losing six wickets. There were good contributions from their batters. It was a daunting task to chase this total but the Lankan batters were up to the task as a solid second wicket-stand between Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka helped them chase down the total with nine balls to spare. The visitors only managed to pick four wickets.

The Australian bowlers failed to back up their batters and it resulted in them losing the third ODI. They need to be at their absolute best to come out on top in the fourth ODI and force the series to a decider. The hosts will look to seal the series on Tuesday itself.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: June 21, 2022, Tuesday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The surface gets better under lights and we might see teams go for chase on winning the toss.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Colombo on Tuesday is expected to hover between 26 to 29 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted throughout the day.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

In the third ODI, Jeffrey Vandersay picked up three wickets and it helped them restrict Australia to 291 in their 50 overs. Contributions from Pathum Nissanka (137) and Kusal Mendis (87) helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia

Fifties from Aaron Finch (62) and Travis Head (70*) helped them post 291 on the board. The bowlers tried hard and Jhye Richardson finished with two scalps but they failed to defend the total as they lost the game by six wickets.

Probable XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne/Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have bounced back in the series after losing the first game. They will be riding with confidence and will look to seal the series on Tuesday itself. The Aussies need to bring out their A-game to level the series.

Australia, despite losing two games on the trot are expected to make a comeback in the series with their experienced players expected to return to the playing XI.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Australia telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

