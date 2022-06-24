Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 5th ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the fifth and final game of the five-match Sri Lanka vs. Australia ODI series on Friday, June 24. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the match.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, have already sealed the fate of the series, having taken an unassailable 3-1 lead. On Tuesday, June 21, the hosts defeated Aaron Finch and Co. by four runs to beat Australia for the first time in a series at home in 30 years.

With Australia needing 19 runs to win off the last over, Matt Kuhnemann kept his team after reducing the target to five off the final ball. However, Shanaka held his nerves, bowled a slower delivery and dismissed the left-hander to get the Lankans over the finish line.

David Warner tried his best, scoring 99 runs before getting out. Charith Asalanka, who was excellent in the 2021 T20 World Cup, was declared the 'Player of the Match' for scoring 110 runs off 106 balls with the help of 10 fours and one six.

The southpaw batted at No.5 and helped Sri Lanka post 258 in 49 overs after they were sent in to bat first by the visitors. Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva and Jeffrey Vandersay picked up two wickets apiece for the home team.

Sri Lanka vs. Australia Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka versus Australia, 5th ODI, Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, Friday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs. Australia Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo has been a fairly good one for batting. But spinners are likely to get a lot of assistance from the surface, as was seen during the previous ODI. Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward.

Sri Lanka vs. Australia Weather Forecast

Chances of rain will be there throughout the day. Hence, it won't be surprising if the DLS Method comes into the picture yet another time in the series. The temperature will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

Sri Lanka vs. Australia Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne/Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs. Australia Match Prediction

Sri Lanka started the series with a two-wicket loss after Glenn Maxwell took them to the cleaners in the death overs. However, the hosts showed great character and made a stupendous comeback. Sri Lanka should win the series 4-1.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs. Australia telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

