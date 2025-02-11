Sri Lanka vs Australia head-to-head stats and records you need to know before SL vs AUS 2025 ODI series

The Sri Lanka vs Australia two-match ODI series will start on February 12 in Colombo. The second match will take place on February 14 at the same venue.

Australia will aim to finalize their Champions Trophy team combinations during the series. The Aussies will be high on confidence, having won the ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka just a few days ago.

Before Sri Lanka and Australia lock horns in the 50-over format, here's a quick look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI head-to-head record

Australia have a massive 64-36 lead in the ODI head-to-head record against Sri Lanka. The two teams have crossed paths in 104 ODI matches, with Australia winning 64 of them.

The last time Sri Lanka hosted Australia for an ODI series was in 2022. The Asian team won that series by 3-2. Australia will aim to avenge that defeat when they take the field over the next few days.

Matches played: 104

Won by Sri Lanka: 36

Won by Australia: 64

No result: 4.

Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI head-to-head record in SL

Sri Lanka will host the upcoming two-match ODI series against Australia. The Sri Lankan side leads by 18-15 in home ODIs against the Aussies. Notably, Australia needed seven matches to record their first ODI win against Sri Lanka on Sri Lankan soil.

Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats in the Island nation:

Matches played: 36

Won by Sri Lanka: 18

Won by Australia: 15

No result: 3

Last 5 Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI matches

Australia have won the last two ODI matches against Sri Lanka, while the Lankans emerged victorious in the three games played before that. The last match between the two nations happened in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the Aussies made a fantastic comeback to win by five wickets in Lucknow.

Here's a summary of the last five Sri Lanka vs Australia matches in the one-day format:

AUS (215/5) beat SL (209) by 5 wickets, Oct 16, 2023. AUS (164/6) beat SL (160) by 4 wickets, Jun 24, 2022. SL (258) beat AUS (254) by 4 runs, Jun 21, 2022. SL (292/4) beat AUS (291/6) by 6 wickets, Jun 19, 2022. SL (220/9) beat AUS (189) by 26 runs via D/L method, Jun 16, 2022.

