Sri Lanka vs Australia head-to-head stats and records you need to know before SL vs AUS 2025 Test series

The Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series will start in Galle on Wednesday, January 29. This would be Australia's first Test assignment after they regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 3-1 win against India during the home summer.

Australia will aim to build on the winning momentum but they will be without captain Pat Cummins' services. Steve Smith will lead the visitors in the upcoming series in Cummins' absence.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two nations.

Sri Lanka vs Australia head-to-head record in Tests

Australia lead the head-to-head record in Tests against Sri Lanka with 20 wins in 33 Tests. Sri Lanka have emerged victorious in only five matches, while eight have not produced a winner.

The first-ever Test between Australia and Sri Lanka was played back in April 1983. Australia won that match by an innings and 38 runs. On that note, here's a summary of the overall head-to-head record:

Matches played: 33

Won by Sri Lanka: 5

Won by Australia: 20

Drawn: 8

Sri Lanka vs Australia Test head-to-head record in SL

The upcoming series will be played on Sri Lankan soil. The head-to-head record between the two teams on Sri Lankan grounds is 7-5 in Australia's favor. Six matches have ended in a draw.

Notably, Australia only have one win in their last seven Test matches in Sri Lanka. They will be keen to improve their recent record.

Matches played: 18

Won by Sri Lanka: 5

Won by Australia: 7

Drawn: 6

Last 5 Sri Lanka vs Australia Test matches

Australia have won three out of their last five Test matches against Sri Lanka. They won the home series against Sri Lanka 2-0 in 2019. In 2022, Sri Lanka drew their home series against the Aussies by 1-1.

Here's a glance at the summary of the last five Test matches between Sri Lanka and Australia:

SL (554) beat AUS (364 & 151) by an innings and 39 runs, Jul 8-12, 2022. AUS (321 & 10/0) beat SL (212 & 113) by 10 wickets, Jun 29-Jul 3, 2022. AUS (534/5 dec & 196/3 dec) beat SL (215/9 & 149) by 366 runs, Feb 1-4, 2019. AUS (323) beat SL (144 & 139/9) by an innings and 40 runs, Jan 24-26, 2019. SL (355 & 347/8 dec) beat AUS (379 & 160) by 163 runs, Aug 13, 2016.

