SL vs AUS prediction: Who will win today’s 2nd T20I match? 

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia commences on Wednesday. The match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The T20I series will be followed by five ODIs and two Test matches in the multi-format series between the two sides.

Hosts Sri Lanka had a poor outing in the first T20I. Batting first, the hosts were well set at 100/2 in 12 overs before they collapsed. They were eventually skittled out for a paltry 128 in 19.3 overs.

None of the batters apart from the top three could stay for long at the crease. Despite some of their players being in good form, they failed to step up to the task. Skipper Dasun Shanaka will have to marshal his troops from the front if they are to win the second T20I after an opening setback.

Aaron Finch-led Australia continued their successful run with a win in the opening game of the series. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc starred with the ball as they ran through the Sri Lankan batting unit.

In reply, Finch and David Warner put up a solid opening stand. Australia got home comfortably in the end, getting to 134 without losing a wicket in just 14 overs. They are a solid unit and dominated the first game, as expected.

With Australia now leading the series, this is a must-win clash for Sri Lanka to keep the series alive. The reigning T20 champions will look to seal the deal while the hosts need to come back strong in this contest.

Sri Lanka have quality in their batting line-up. However, their middle order will have to fire and provide stability. They will have to keep the quality Australian pace attack at bay. Their batters do have the experience and will have to put it to use in this must-win game.

Australia, on the other hand, put up a good all-round performance in the first T20I. Their bowlers set the game up beautifully for them before their batters repaid the faith to get the job done with ease.

Australia possess plenty of firepower and experience, making them a well-balanced T20I unit. Having started the series with a win, they are expected to carry the momentum and seal the series 2-0 in this clash.

Hosts Sri Lanka will have to put up a spirited effort to beat this Australian side.

Prediction: Australia (AUS) to win this clash.

