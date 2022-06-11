SL vs AUS prediction: Who will win today’s 3rd T20I match? 

Sri Lanka and Australia clash in the third and final T20I of the series on Saturday. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will host this encounter. Both sides will contest in five ODIs and two Test matches post the final T20I in the multi-format tour.

Sri Lanka’s woes continued in the second t20I as they crashed to another defeat. They went just about fine at 73/3 batting first before they collapsed yet again. The hosts were held to a poor total of 124/9 from their 20 overs

Their batters once again failed to put up a substantial score on the board. While their bowlers did give them some hope, they did not have enough runs in the end to play with. Sri Lanka will now aim for a consolation win to avoid a white-wash at home.

Aaron Finch and his men sealed the series as they carried on their victorious run. Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson and Glenn Maxwell set up the game as the trio shared all nine wickets amongst themselves.

Warner and Finch got Australia off to a flyer. However, they did stumble in the middle as Wanindu Hasaranga ran through their batting line-up to leave them tottering at 99/7. Matthew Wade stood unbeaten as they eventually got over the line with three wickets to spare.

High on confidence, Australia will certainly look to complete a clean sweep. For hosts Sri Lanka, it is now a matter of pride as they will be eager to end the T20I series on a high.

Will Sri Lanka (SL) beat Australia (AUS)?

Barring Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis, none of the Sri Lankan batters have been able to score consistently in the series. They have succumbed to the Australian bowlers who have been phenomenal. The batting unit has to fire in unison for them to grab a consolation win.

Australia’s bowlers have put up a quality display in both the T20Is which has resulted in them sealing the series. David Warner and Aaron Finch have been good at the top with the bat. They will want their middle order to make some key contributions. However, they have done well as a unit.

Their side is perfectly balanced with power-packed performers in the batting as well as the bowling department. Their spinners have done fairly well but their pacers have been largely impressive. Going with their form, Australia are favorites to win the third T20I as well.

Sri Lanka will have to put their best foot forward to give their fans something to cheer for in this final game.

Prediction: Australia (AUS) to win this clash.

