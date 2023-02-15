Sri Lanka vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Matches are coming thick and fast in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The 11th match will see Sri Lanka Women take on Australia Women. St George’s Park in Gqeberha will play host to this all-important Group A fixture.

Sri Lanka Women are on a roll in the tournament. They have played two games so far and won both. After beating South Africa Women in their opening fixture, they carried forward the winning momentum to beat Bangladesh Women in their next match.

Oshadi Ranasinghe picked up three wickets as they restricted Bangladesh Women to 126/8. In reply, Harshitha Madavi (69*) and Nilakshi de Silva (41*) put on a solid stand for the fourth wicket as they chased down the total in the penultimate over. They will be looking to keep performing in their upcoming fixtures.

Australia Women, on the other hand, have also gotten off to a fantastic start to the T20 World Cup 2023. They have won both their games comprehensively and are on the right track to defend their T20 title. They beat Bangladesh Women in their last fixture.

The bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted Bangladesh Women to 107/7, with Georgia Wareham finishing with three scalps. Meg Lanning remained unbeaten on 48 to take her side across the line with 10 balls to spare. The Southern Stars will be eager to repeat their performance against Sri Lanka Women on Thursday.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women, Match 11, Group A, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 16th 2022, Thursday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is slow in nature. The batters often find it difficult to play their strokes freely. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this deck. We may also see the pacers use a lot of slower deliveries.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Gqeberha on Thursday, with the temperature expected to hover between 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Expect the Lankan side to go with the winning combination for their game against Australia Women.

Probable XI

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

Australia Women

Don’t expect the Australian side to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Both sides are yet to lose a game in the T20 World Cup 2023. Both will be high in confidence and expect a cracking contest between bat and ball on Thursday if the weather permits.

Australia look a settled unit and expect them to stay unbeaten in the competition.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this clash.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

