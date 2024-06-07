Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 2024 T20 World Cup action returns to Dallas tonight (June 7) for a clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Both teams have had quite the rivalry in recent times, and this game will begin at 7.30pm local time (June 8, 6am in India).

Sri Lanka started their T20 World Cup campaign with an embarrassing defeat at the hands of South Africa. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are yet to play a game in the mega event.

The matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been quite entertaining, and this one should be no different. Here's a preview for this 2024 T20 World Cup clash.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Match 15, 2024 T20 World Cup

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Date and Time: June 7, 7.30pm local time (June 8, 6am IST)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananajaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh pitch report

The pitch in Dallas is better for batting as compared to New York. USA and Pakistan scored 159 runs each in the previous T20I hosted by this ground. Expect an exciting contest between the bat and the ball.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh weather forecast

A clear sky is expected for the evening game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The temperature will loom around 29 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels are expected to be above 60%.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Sri Lanka: TV1, Sirasa, Shakti TV (TV) and Maharaja TV (Live streaming)

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV (TV) and Toffee App (Live streaming).

