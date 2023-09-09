Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The second game of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 will see Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this encounter on Saturday, September 9.

This will be Sri Lanka’s first Super Four fixture. They won both their games in the group stages to top Group A. They beat Afghanistan in their last game in a thrilling fashion to qualify for the Super Fours.

On the back of a solid 92 from Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka posted 291 on the board. Afghanistan needed to chase down the total in the 38th over to qualify for the Super Fours ahead of Sri Lanka. Kasun Rajitha picked up a four-fer and the Lankan bowlers held their nerves to knock over the Afghan side on 289 to win the game by two runs.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, qualified for the Super Fours after finishing second in the Group B points table. They suffered a seven-wicket loss against Pakistan in their first game of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (53) and Mushfiqur Rahim (64) hit fifties but the other batters failed to contribute as Bangladesh got knocked over on 193 in 38.4 overs. The bowlers tried hard and picked up three wickets but failed to defend the total against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, Match 2, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 9 2023, Saturday, 3 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium looks to be a balanced one. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing high-risk strokes. The spinners are expected to get plenty of purchase from the surface.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Saturday in Colombo, with the temperature expected to hover between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have made it to the Super Fours after winning a tight game against Afghanistan. They will be looking to start the Super Fours on a winning note unlike Bangladesh, who suffered a heavy loss against Pakistan in their opening game of the Super Four stage.

Sri Lanka have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest of the Asia Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Poll : Maheesh Theekshana to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes