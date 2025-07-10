Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats and records you need to know before SL vs BAN 2025 T20I series

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I series will begin on July 10 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. It is a three-match series, which will help both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka gear up for the upcoming T20I tournaments.
The Asia Cup and T20 World Cup are scheduled to take place in the next 10 months. Sri Lanka will co-host the T20 World Cup. Hence, Bangladesh will try to get adjusted to the conditions across different venues in the upcoming series.
Ahead of the three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, here's a quick glance at their head-to-head record in the shortest format of the game.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20Is
Sri Lanka lead 11-6 in the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in T20I cricket. The two teams have squared off 17 times in the shortest format of international cricket, with Bangladesh winning only six times.
It is pertinent to note that Bangladesh won the last T20I match played between the two sides back in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Here is the summary of all results:
Matches played: 17
Won by Sri Lanka: 11
Won by Bangladesh: 6
No result: 0.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I head-to-head record in SL
Bangladesh have a slim 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in T20I matches played on Sri Lankan soil. In fact, the Tigers have not lost a T20I on Sri Lankan soil against Sri Lanka since April 4, 2017.
Although Bangladesh lead the overall head-to-head record on Sri Lankan soil, they have never won a bilateral T20I series against the islanders away from home.
Matches played: 5
Won by Sri Lanka: 2
Won by Bangladesh: 3
No result: 0.
Last 5 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I matches before SL vs BAN 2025 series
In the last five battles between these two Asian teams, Sri Lanka have registered three wins, while Bangladesh have emerged victorious twice. As mentioned already, Bangladesh won the last match between the two sides in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Here's a quick summary of the last five T20I matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh:
- BAN (125/8) beat SL (124/9) by 2 wickets, Jun 8, 2024.
- SL (174/7) beat BAN (146) by 28 runs, Mar 9, 2024.
- BAN (170/2) beat SL (165/5) by 8 wickets, Mar 6, 2024.
- SL (206/3) beat BAN (203/8) by 3 runs, Mar 4, 2024.
- SL (184/8) beat BAN (183/7) by 2 wickets, Sep 1, 2022.
