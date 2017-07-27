Sri Lanka vs India 2017, 1st Test Day 2 Stats: Ravi Ashwin breaks 36-year-old record

Ashwin went past Hadlee's record for most wickets after 50 Tests.

Ashwin has taken 275 wickets in 50 Test till date

The Indian team developed a stranglehold on the hosts by continuing their dominance in the first Test of the series, sending back half the Lankan side before the end of Day 2. Earlier in the day, a few hefty blows from debutant Hardik Pandya, with help from Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, took the visitors to 600, only the second time they had achieved the feat in an innings on Lankan soil.

Ravichandran Ashwin, by just entering the park, became the bowler with the most wickets after 50 Tests, breaking Sir Richard Hadlee’s 36-year-old record.

Here are the numbers from the second day’s play:

0 - Until today, 350+ runs on the first two days of a Test in Sri Lanka had never been scored even once.

1 - Nuwan Pradeep got his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests, in his 25th match. He had six four-fors to his name.

2 - The number of times Rangana Herath has conceded more than 100 runs before taking a wicket at home. The last time it happened was at the same stadium against Pakistan in 2000.

3 - Herath conceded 159 runs in the first innings, the third most conceded by a captain in an innings. Graeme Cremer tops the list, having given away 187 runs against New Zealand last year.

4 - Before Hardik Pandya, only four other Indian batsmen had scored more than 50 runs on their debut batting at No. 8 or below.

5 - Number of 600+ scores by India in Tests in the last one year.

6 - The number of 150+ scores for Cheteshwar Pujara in Tests.

9 - This is the 9th highest total (600) by India in a Test match away from home. Their 759-7 against England at Chennai last year remains their highest Test total till date.

18 - The number of run-outs suffered by Sri Lanka in Tests since 2014, the most by any team. England and Pakistan stand second at 15 each.

36 - Ravichandran Ashwin has broken Richard Hadlee’s 36-year-old record, having taken the most number of wickets by a bowler after 50 Tests. Despite taking just one wicket in the Test till now, Ashwin’s wicket tally stands at 275, ahead of Hadlee, who had taken 262 wickets in the same period.

2012 - The last time Angelo Mathews scored a fifty as a non-captain for Sri Lanka before today was in December 2012.

