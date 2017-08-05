Sri Lanka vs India 2017, 2nd Test Day 3 Stats: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Harbhajan Singh

Ashwin picked up his 26th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Ashwin now has 26 five-wicket hauls to his credit

A lot of work still has to be done, but the Sri Lankan top order managed to ruffle more than a few feathers while following on in the second innings. The partnership between Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne, worth its weight in gold, helped undo some of the damage done by the first innings failure of the top-order.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who got a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and Ravindra Jadeja, achieved personal milestones in the process. Sri Lanka survived less than 50 overs in the first innings, the fifth shortest innings in terms of overs for them on their home ground.

The hosts are still 230-runs behind, making the fourth day tomorrow a promising period of play.

Here are all the numbers from the third day:

0 - Number of players who completed the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in fewer Tests than Ravichandran Ashwin (51 Tests). Sir Richard Hadlee achieved the feat in his 54th Test.

1 - The first innings deficit of Sri Lanka was 439, the highest for them in their Test history.

2 - Ravindra Jadeja became the second quickest Indian to reach 150 Test wickets (32 Tests). He also became the fastest left-arm bowler to do so, overtaking the likes of Mitchell Johnson and Wasim Akram. He also became the fourth fastest spinner to achieve the feat.

3 - This was the third highest total by a visiting team in Sri Lanka. India had previously scored the highest (707) at Galle in 2009.

3 - This was the third highest first innings lead for India. The highest was 492 against Bangladesh in 2007 at Dhaka.

6 - This was the second instance that the top six Indian batsmen scored 50+ in the same innings of a Test away from home.

9 - Kusal Mendis became the ninth Sri Lankan batsman to score a hundred after following on. He also became the 15th batsman to score a century against India after following-on.

26 - The number of five-wicket hauls by Ravichandran Ashwin, who went past Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 25 hauls. Anil Kumble still leads the list with 35.

81 - The number of wickets taken by Mohammed Shami after 24 Tests, the third most by an Indian pacer in that many matches.

191 - The stand between Kusal Mendis & Dimuth Karunaratne, the highest for Sri Lanka while following on.