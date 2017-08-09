Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Five reasons why Sri Lanka will not pose India any threat in the final Test

Sri Lanka have very few tricks up their sleeve.

@imRohit_SN by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 09 Aug 2017, 20:48 IST

Sri Lanka have struggled to even put up a fight in the series

Sri Lanka have had a deplorable series. They have barely given Kohli and co. anything to think about in the two Tests and the story is set to continue at Pallekele when the teams clash for the final Test. The batsmen from the Island Nation have lacked maturity, patience and temperament against the disciplined Indian bowlers while their spinners have been dealt with using swift footwork and smart wrist work.

They haven't just lost. They have lost big and in every department of the game. If Lanka are to salvage some pride in the final Test, they need to perform in the first innings but given the state they are currently in, the chances of a fightback seem slim.

Here are five reasons why Sri Lanka will be whitewashed in the series:

#5 Failure to put up a decent opening stand

Karunaratne has played well but mostly in the second innings of games

Upul Tharanga and Dimuth Karunaratne were unable to see off the new ball in the first two Tests. The duo failed against Umesh Yadav and Shami who ran in with the brand new cherry. Karunaratne has appeared solid and composed in the second innings of Tests, but has been a failure in the first, a trend he has set right through his Test career.

Tharanga, on the other hand, has looked to dominate with little success and the lack of a solid opening stand has often exposed Kusal Mendis too early. The highest opening stand for Sri Lanka in the series has been 22 and they have totalled 36 across four innings. Given the lack of maturity at the top, it remains unlikely that Lanka will escape unscathed at Pallekele.