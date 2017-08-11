Sri Lanka vs India 2017: India's probable playing XI for third Test

Who'll replace Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI?

KL Rahul was back among the runs on his comeback

Battered after twin humiliations at Galle and Colombo, the jaded Lankans will now turn to Pallekele, the venue of a dead-rubber final Test, to find some solace. Injuries and poor form have gone hand in hand to chart Lanka's downfall, accentuated further by India's domination on subcontinent surfaces.

For India, the final Test presents an opportunity to throw the benchwarmers into the field, but a drastic change in the playing XI doesn't seem likely, with a proud unbeaten record too dear to lose to experimentation.

Here's India's probable playing XI for the final Test:

Top-order

Right after a career-best 190 on his comeback, Shikhar Dhawan failed to convert his start at Colombo into another big score, departing after scoring 35. However, the southpaw is most likely to retain his place at the expense of Abhinav Mukund, who, despite earning plaudits in domestic cricket, has been found wanting at the top most level.

KL Rahul's much-awaited return was going according to plan, before a horrid run-out in the first innings truncated his knock to 57. He fit in comfortably, showcasing some of his trademark drives, and will look to consolidate his spot given the heated conflict for the opening slots.