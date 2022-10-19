Match 9 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka take on the Netherlands. Simonds Stadium in Geelong will play host to this exciting Group A fixture on Thursday.

Sri Lanka bounced back to beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) comprehensively in their second clash after losing to Namibia in their opening encounter. The big win over the UAE has helped them boost their net run rate and keep their Super 12 hopes alive.

After being put in to bat first, Sri Lanka finished their innings on 152/8, thanks to a brilliant knock from Pathum Nissanka (74) at the top of the order. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over UAE on 73 to win the game by 79 runs. Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets apiece to help their side win the game. They will now be eager to repeat their performance while facing the Netherlands in their next clash.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are on a roll in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far. They have played two games so far, winning both. They beat the UAE in their opening fixture and carried forward the winning momentum to beat Namibia in a hard-fought contest in their next clash.

The bowlers did a fine job of restricting Namibia to 121 at the end of their 20 overs. Bas de Leede picked up two wickets for the Dutch side. On the back of contributions from Vikramjit Singh (39), Max O'Dowd (35), and Bas de Leede (30*), the Netherlands got across the line with three balls to spare.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Match 9, Group A, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 20 2022, Thursday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at the Simonds Stadium assists bowlers. The ball moves off the deck and the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can play their strokes freely. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Geelong are expected to range between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera walked off the field in their game against the UAE and if he doesn’t get fit in time, we may see Lahiru Kumara come in place of him.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera/Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana.

Netherlands

The Dutch side have found the right combination and are likely not to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

