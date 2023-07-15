Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023 Test series will start tomorrow morning at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. The two Asian nations will open their ICC World Test Championship campaigns with this series.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won ICC events in the ODI and T20I formats, but the two sides are yet to win the World Test Championship title. In fact, they have failed to qualify for the WTC Final in the two editions played so far.

Captains Babar Azam and Dimuth Karunaratne will hope that their men start the new WTC cycle on a winning note this week. Before the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan series starts, here's a look at the telecast details for the two Tests.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023 telecast channel list in India

The Sony Sports Network has secured the rights to broadcast and live stream the home matches of the Sri Lankan cricket team in India. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test matches will be live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD in India.

Only the English commentary option will be available to fans in India. The start time of the Test matches is 10:00 AM IST.

SL vs PAK 2023 live streaming in India

FanCode and Sony LIV will stream the SL vs PAK 2023 Test matches live in India. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch the matches live on any platform.

FanCode has a special tour pass for the two Test matches. Fans will have to pay ₹25 to watch this series live on the platform.

Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka 2023: Complete schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the upcoming Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka, with match timings in IST.

July 16-20: 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle (10:00 AM IST)

July 24-28: 2nd Test, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo (10:00 AM IST)

