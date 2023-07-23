Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka are all set to take on Pakistan in the second Test of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka. The match will be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

The hosts will be reeling from their defeat in the first Test and will undoubtedly be disappointed with their overall performance. Their batting effort in the first innings was commendable, courtesy of Dhanajaya De Silva's century and Angelo Matthews' half-century, but they struggled to maintain the momentum.

Ramesh Mendis' fifer in the first innings gave them hope, but the brilliance of Saud Shakeel's double century put them in misery. In the second innings, De Silva once again stood tall, but the lack of support from other batters led to a modest target of 133, which proved insufficient as Pakistan chased it down with four wickets in hand.

The Lankans will be eager to regroup and come back stronger, aiming to level the two-match series and salvage some pride.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will enter the second Test with high spirits, having secured a victory in the first match. Their bowling unit displayed a collective and disciplined effort, posing significant challenges to the Sri Lankan batters.

However, it was Saud Shakeel's outstanding double-century in the first innings that turned the tide in Pakistan's favor. While they had a great outing as a team, Pakistan would want their other batters to step up and provide more support in the second Test.

A win in this match would seal the series for them, and they will be eager to clinch the opportunity with a dominant display.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test

Date and Time: Starts on July 24, 2023 at 9.30 am IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo is expected to favor the spinners, making it a challenging surface for the batters. It is likely to deteriorate as the match progresses, offering more turns and uneven bounce.

Shot selection will be crucial, and any loose stroke can lead to trouble. Captains winning the toss may prefer to bat first and set a target, as batting last on this surface could be a daunting task.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts challenging conditions, with temperatures soaring to 29°C and there being a high chance of thundershowers. The humidity level is expected to be around 80%, which could add to the players' discomfort and make the conditions even more demanding.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Probable Xl

Sri Lanka

Probable Xl

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan

Probable Xl

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Prediction

Pakistan's consistency and strength in all departments of the game make them the front-runners to clinch the series with a victory in the second Test.

However, Sri Lanka, being the home team, will have the advantage of familiar conditions. If their batters can rally around the likes of Dhanajaya De Silva and deliver a strong performance, they might spring a surprise.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the match

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website, FanCode app and website.