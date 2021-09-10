Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details 

Post the completion of the ODI series, Sri Lanka will lock horns with the visiting South African side in a three-match T20I series which will kick off with what promises to be a high octane clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 10.

The Sri Lankan side secured a 2-1 win in the ODI series and will be riding high on confidence after clinching the series with a dominant win in the decider. The Proteas side have failed to adapt to the conditions which has resulted in their downfall.

There have been some dominant performances put in by the hosts which have seen them emerge as the winners of the ODI series. The spinners from both sides have stolen the limelight while there have been some positives in the batting department as well.

While Sri Lanka will be going in with the same squad for the T20Is as well, the South Africans have made some changes to their side for the shorter format. The Proteas will be bolstered by the return of Quinton de Kock while David Miller will be part of the squad as well. However, South Africa will miss the services of their ODI skipper Temba Bavuma.

The series promises to be an enthralling one and a riveting contest is on the cards as the two sides go up against each other in the first T20I.

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

Date: September 10, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Weather Report

Conditions at the stadium will be cloudy with temperatures hovering around the 28 degree Celsius mark. A high humidity of close to 80% will make the conditions seem hotter than they are while there is a very low chance of precipitation.

Pitch Report

The pitch has traditionally offered assistance to spin bowlers, which was evident from the fact that the four highest wicket takers in the ODI series were spinners. However, the track is conducive to batting as well and the onus will be on the star players to score big.

Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Manod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Match Prediction

Sri Lanka will have home advantage but the Proteas side will be bolstered by the return of their star players. Expect a closely fought contest which might result in South Africa edging past their opponents.

TV and live streaming

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar