Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi leaves tour after first Test

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
200   //    17 Jul 2018, 02:28 IST

Tabraiz Shamsi
Tabraiz Shamsi picked up four wickets in the first Test at Galle

After suffering a comprehensive thumping at the hands of Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle, South Africa's fortunes in the two-match series could just become even harder. Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is highly likely to miss the second Test at Colombo.

Shamsi has returned home from Sri Lanka owing to unspecified family reasons. It is understood that no date has been set for his return into the squad. Having been named in the ODI squad too, the 28-year old spinner was tasked with playing a significant role in the tour to the island nation.

In case Shamsi does not comeback in time, the Proteas could offer a Test debut for leg-spinner Shaun von Berg. With Keshav Maharaj locking his spot in the playing eleven as the team's premier spinner, the 31-year old could make his maiden international appearance at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Shamsi, who had made his Test debut against Australia at Adelaide in 2016, appeared for the second time in the format during the series opener at the Galle International Stadium. On a dry track deteriorating with almost every over, he only managed to pick four wickets at the cost of 128 runs across both innings.

Considering that the conditions are unlikely to change in Colombo, South Africa are poised to drop one of their three world-class seamers and retain a second spin option. While such a move is predominantly aimed at strengthening their batting lineup, the inclusion of von Berg could also tempt the team management to test the tide with five bowling options.

From 96 first-class matches, von Berg has complemented his tally of 345 wickets by scoring 3474 runs at an average of 28.71 with five centuries. During the warm-up match against Sri Lanka Board XI, he picked up South Africa's first two wickets and also added an unbeaten 18 to the batting scheme of things.

Shamsi had stormed his way into the Test eleven by accounting for five Sri Lankan batsmen in that particular warm-up game. Even though skipper Dinesh Chandimal continues to remain unavailable for the hosts, the left-arm wrist-spinner's likely absence could pose a challenge for South Africa when the second Test begins on Friday.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Tabraiz Shamsi
5 Players to watch out for in the upcoming Sri...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Test 1, Day 2 - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa review: A subcontinental delight
RELATED STORY
Stats: South Africa register lowest Test total since...
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: Cricketing fraternity reacts to South...
RELATED STORY
Otis Gibson speaks on the bowling options available,...
RELATED STORY
South Africa announce ODI squad for Sri Lanka series
RELATED STORY
Dale Steyn's belief inching him back to action
RELATED STORY
Faf du Plessis 'big fan of taking away the toss'
RELATED STORY
5 young spinners who can go on to become world beaters
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 12 Jul
SL 287/10 & 190/10
RSA 126/10 & 73/10
Sri Lanka win by 278 runs
SL VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Fri, 20 Jul, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
1st ODI | Sun, 29 Jul, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 01 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 05 Aug, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
4th ODI | Wed, 08 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
5th ODI | Sun, 12 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Only T20I | Tue, 14 Aug, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us