Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Former champions Sri Lanka will open their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against heavyweights South Africa today in New York. It is the first match featuring teams from Group D in this competition.

Apart from Sri Lanka and South Africa, this group consists of Nepal, the Netherlands and Bangladesh. Many fans consider it as the group of death, which is why every match in Group D has a lot of significance.

Before Sri Lanka and South Africa lock horns in New York, here's a short preview of this game.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Match 4, 2024 T20 World Cup

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Date and Time: June 3, 8 PM IST (10.30 AM Local Time)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananajaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka.

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa pitch report

A new drop-in pitch has been laid down in New York at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first game of this tournament at this venue. Fans should watch the pitch report segment before the toss to get a clear idea about the wicket.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa weather forecast

There is a 2% chance of rain in New York during the match hours. The temperature will be in the range of 26 degrees Celsius, with the wind speed expected to be 3 km/h.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Sri Lanka: Disney Star

South Africa: SuperSport

