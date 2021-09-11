Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details 

Sri Lanka will take on visitors South Africa in the second T20I at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 12.

The first T20I was a humdinger of a contest, with South Africa emerging victorious by 28 runs. After opting to bat first, the Proteas put up 163 runs on the board, riding on significant contributions from their top order.

After missing their services in the ODIs, South Africa were bolstered by the return of the likes of Quinton de Kock and David Miller, who put in impactful performances in the first game of the series with the bat in hand.

In reply, Sri Lanka got off to quite a decent start but wickets fell in clumps which prevented them from chasing what was quite a par total. Dinesh Chandimal's swashbuckling half-century went in vain as most of the other batsmen failed to play a supporting role.

Sri Lanka crashed to a 28-run loss as the South Africa spinners wreaked havoc on a track that had plenty of grip and turn on offer. However, the hosts will be looking to make a booming comeback and replicate their heroics from the ODI series come the second T20I.

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

Date: September 12, 2021 (Sunday)

TIme: 07:00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Weather Forecast

Temperatures will remain constant at around 28 degrees Celsius throughout the game, with high humidity of close to 78%. There is a very low chance of precipitation and fans will most likely be treated to a contest that will not be affected by rain.

Pitch Report

The track has plenty to offer for slow and spin bowlers, which was evident from the first T20I where the spinners chipped in with wickets while also keeping a check on the flow of runs.

However, batsmen who adapt to the conditions well will find it easier to score runs and the side batting first will look to notch up a total of somewhere around the 160-run mark.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka

Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for Sri Lanka. Dinesh Chandimal had a good outing with the bat while Dhanajaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga played their part with the ball. Expect them to back their players and go in with an unchanged eleven.

Predicted XI: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya.

South Africa

The Proteas will be pleased with the form of Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, and Man of the Match Aiden Markram with the willow in hand. Skipper Keshav Maharaj led the side well and South Africa might decide to go in with an unchanged eleven in a bid to seal the series.

Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Prediction

Another thrilling contest is on the cards as the two sides clash. Expect South Africa to get their second win on the trot and seal the series by edging past the hosts.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

