Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details 

After conceding a 0-2 lead, Sri Lanka will lock horns with South Africa in the third and final T20I on Tuesday, September 14, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka have had a dismal run in the shorter format of the game. The South Africans, on the other hand, have adapted to the conditions well and put in brilliant performances with both the bat and the ball.

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, the Proteas might be looking to give their bench a go as this will be their last international game before the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

After a 28-run beating in the first T20I, the Sri Lankan outfit could not make a comeback and level the series. They were handed a nine-wicket drubbing after a batting collapse saw them being restricted to a paltry total of 103 runs, a target which the South Africans chased down quite comfortably.

As the hosts play for pride, they will look to give it their all and prevent a whitewash. They will turn towards some of their more experienced campaigners to put in a good performance and take their team over the line.

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

Date: September 14, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 07:00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Weather Forecast

Conditions will be partly cloudy and there is a slight chance of precipitation as well. Temperatures will hover around the 28 degree Celsius mark while high humidity will prevail in Colombo.

Pitch Report

The track is an absolute treat to bowl on for the spinners. There is a grip and turn on offer which makes it difficult for batters to settle in and play their strokes. However, some batsmen have played well in these challenging conditions and will look to continue their form. A score of around 150-160 runs should be enough to defend on this pitch.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka were absolutely destroyed in the second T20I and will be hoping to win the final game to save face. They might make a couple of changes and revert to their eleven from the first T20I. Sri Lanka will have to be on top of their game if they are to get the batter of the Proteas.

Predicted XI: Avikshka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa

Having sealed the series, the Proteas might look to rest some of the regulars and give their bench strength a chance. Quinton de Kock has been in sensational form at the top of the order while the spinners have wreaked havoc with the ball, managing to cripple Sri Lanka's batting in the second T20I.

Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks/Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde/Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Prediction

The Proteas side will have momentum on their side and will be riding high on confidence after securing a couple of wins. Expect them to complete a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts.

TV and live streaming

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee