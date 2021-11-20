Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka are set to host West Indies for a two-match Test series. The first Test begins on Sunday, November 21, at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Both matches will be part of the World Test Championship.

The hosts will be led by Dimuth Karunaratne. The squad contains a good mix of experienced and young players. The 24-year-old all-rounder Charith Asalanka, who has impressed with his strokeplay in the last few months, has been called up to the Test squad. Angelo Mathews is back in the squad as well. Sri Lanka have a good record at home in Tests, and they will be raring to extend that against the West Indies.

West Indies, meanwhile, will look to kick off their World Test Championship 2023 cycle on a positive note. Kraigg Brathwaite has been handed the responsibility of leading the side.

The West Indies were scheduled to face Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI in a warm-up fixture ahead of the first Test. But no play was possible on all four days, as rain washed out the entire game.

Jeremy Solozano has earned a maiden national call-up after impressing in the domestic circuit. The likes of Jason Holder, Shai Hope and Kemar Roach would be eager to use their experience to contribute to the team’s success.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st Test, Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series, 2021.

Date and Time: November 21st 2021, Sunday; 10:00 AM.

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the Galle International Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters can play their strokes freely once they are set. The pitch is expected to slow down as the game progresses, so we can expect it to assist spinners.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Weather Forecast

The temperature in Galle on Sunday is expected to hover between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. There is heavy rain predicted for the last two days, so we might witness rain-interruptions during the Test.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne will be leading Sri Lanka in the Test series. The hosts have some exciting young players in their ranks, and they will be eager to set the tone early in the series.

Probable XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan.

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the West Indies, and he will hope to lead by example. The visitors have been good in the longest format pf the games in recent times, and will look to be at their best in the upcoming series.

Probable XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua de Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Prediction

Both Sri Lanka and West Indies will be eager to kick off the Test series on a positive note. Both sides have match-winners in their ranks, so a great contest between bat and ball should ensue for the next five days.

Sri Lanka have been brilliant at home, and it has been tough to get past them. West Indies will need to be on their toes to challenge the Lankan side. Sri Lanka start as the favourites against the West Indies in this game.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this Test.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

