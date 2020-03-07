×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2020, 2nd T20I: King and Russell help Windies demolish Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Jnan Jyoti Deka
ANALYST
News
Modified 07 Mar 2020, 01:59 IST

Andre Russell
Andre Russell

Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating defeat to West Indies in the second T20I at Pallekele as the visitors comfortably chased down the target of 156 runs with 7 wickets in hand and 3 overs to spare.

West Indies lost the wicket of Lendl Simmons (9 runs off 8 balls) in the third over. However, the explosive batting of the other opener Brandon King (43 runs off 21 balls) and the steady batting of Shimron Hetmyer (43 runs off 42 balls) did not allow the Sri Lankan bowlers to get into a rhythm.

King took on the Sri Lankan bowlers right from the first over and unsettled them by sending the ball to all the corners of the ground. Courtesy his fiery batting, West Indies scored 61 runs in the powerplay overs and held a strong position at the halfway mark.

King and Hetmyer added 46 runs for the second wicket in just 25 balls, thoroughly dominating the bowlers.

Brandon King
Brandon King

On the other hand, the Sri Lankan bowlers struggled to find their feet on the back of such a middling target. The injury to Wanindu Hasaranga and the wayward bowling of Lasith Malinga (0/46) further increased the hosts' troubles.

Although Angelo Mathews (1/26) sent back Simmons early and Lahiru Kumara (1/28) took the wicket of King later on, the 34-run stand between Hetmyer and Rovman Powell (17 runs off 17 balls) closed the doors on them.

Finally, it was Andre Russell who hammered the final nail in the coffin of Sri Lanka's hopes with his 14-ball 40 which included 6 sixes.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first. The West Indian bowlers proved the decision right as they struck at regular intervals without allowing the Sri Lankan batsmen to settle in.

Advertisement

Some fine bowling by Fabian Allen (2/24) and Oshane Thomas (1/24) helped send back Avishka Fernando (9 runs off 10 balls), Shehan Jayasurya (16 runs off 18 balls) and Kusal Perera (15 runs off 13 balls) and reduce Sri Lanka to 48-3 in 6.4 overs.

Oshane Thomas
Oshane Thomas

Kusal Mendis (11 runs off 13 balls) and Angelo Mathews (23 runs off 22 balls) tried to rescue the Sri Lankan innings with a 33-run partnership for the fourth wicket. But the departure of the former once again allowed West Indies to take control.

Thanks to the cameos by Dasun Shanaka (31 runs off 24 balls) and Thirsara Perera (21 runs off 13 balls), Sri Lanka finally managed to reach a score of 155-6 at the end of 20 overs. But that was never going to be enough against a power-packed team like West Indies.

The Sri Lankan bowlers weren't able to find a way to tame the West Indian batting carnival, which eventually led to their defeat - and thus the loss of the series by the margin 0-2.

Published 07 Mar 2020, 01:59 IST
Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2020 West Indies Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket Andre Russell Brandon King
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
1st ODI | Sat, 22 Feb
WI 289/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 290/9 (49.1 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
WI VS SL live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 26 Feb
SL 345/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 184/10 (39.1 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 161 runs
SL VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 01 Mar
SL 307/10 (50.0 ov)
WI 301/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 6 runs
SL VS WI live score
1st T20I | Wed, 04 Mar
WI 196/4 (20.0 ov)
SL 171/10 (19.1 ov)
West Indies won by 25 runs
WI VS SL live score
2nd T20I | Yesterday
SL 155/6 (20.0 ov)
WI 158/3 (17.0 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
SL VS WI live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us