Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Sri Lanka and West Indies are all set to face off in a two-match Test series, starting on November 21 at the Galle International Stadium.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka played their last Test series against West Indies way back in March and April 2021. It was a two-match Test series and ended without any result in both contests.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s side would be aiming to turn the tables this time around and produce results. With wickets assisting spin, we can expect Sri Lankan spinners to dominate the proceedings.

West Indies are entering this series after playing two home Tests against Pakistan in August 2021. West Indies managed to draw the two-match series 1-1. West Indies have enough firepower to get results in their favor.

Kraigg Brathwaite will be leading the Test side with Roston Chase taking over all-rounder duties in the middle order. Rahkeem Cornwall’s form will be very important for West Indies.

Head-to-head record: Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Tests

In total, the two teams have faced each other in 22 Tests, with West Indies winning just four matches. Sri Lanka have emerged victorious nine times. Nine games have ended in a draw.

The two sides last met in April 2021 in the West Indies and the match ended in a draw.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series 2021: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: November 21-25

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle, 10:00 AM

2nd Test: November 20-December 3

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle, 10:00 AM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test series here.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series 2021 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app in India.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series 2021 Squads

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Kamil Mishara, Roshane Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suminda Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Gunasekera

West Indies

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Both teams to win one match each? Yes No 3 votes so far