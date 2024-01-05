Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series will begin tomorrow afternoon (January 6) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It will be a three-match series, with the next two matches scheduled to take place on January 8 and 11.

Zimbabwe will be keen to make a fresh start in ODI cricket this year after failing to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will aim to take advantage of home conditions and record a series win against the lower-ranked Zimbabwean side.

Big names like Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, and Maheesh Theekshana will be in action during the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series.

Here's a look at the full schedule and telecast details for the three ODIs.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series 2024 schedule

As mentioned earlier, Sri Lanka will host Zimbabwe for three ODIs in the coming days. Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium will play host to all three games, with the start time being 2:30 pm IST for each.

Here is the schedule:

1st ODI - January 6, 2:30 pm IST, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

2nd ODI - January 8, 2:30 pm IST, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

3rd ODI - January 11, 2:30 pm IST, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

SL vs ZIM ODI series 2024 telecast channel list

Sony Picture Sports Network owns the rights to telecast and live stream Sri Lanka's home matches to Indian audiences. Fans in India can watch this series live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV website and application.

Only English commentary option will be available for the series. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

India: Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD (TV).

India: Sony LIV (Live streaming).

