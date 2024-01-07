Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played on January 8 at The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The opening game of the series was abandoned after 54 overs due to rain. The first innings got completed and the rain arrived after the first four overs of the second innings. Persistent rain meant that the match officials had to call off the game.

After electing to bat first, Charith Asalanka played a fantastic knock at five and held the Lankan innings nicely. He hit a ton and scored 101 off 95 balls. Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama also contributed by scoring 46 and 41, respectively.

There were no contributions from the lower-order batters as the Lankan side finished their innings on 273/9. Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani and Faraz Akram picked up two wickets apiece for Zimbabwe.

In reply, Zimbabwe got off to a worst possible start as they lost Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and skipper Craig Ervine on ducks. They were reeling at 12/2 at the end of four overs before rain arrived and washed out the game.

Sri Lanka would feel they have been robbed off the advantage in the opening game of the series. Both sides will hope that the rain stays away on Monday and they get a full game and get a chance to get a lead in the series.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2023

Date and Time: January 8, 2024, Monday, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have faced each other 63 times in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka clearly have an edge over Zimbabwe, emerging victorious on 47 occasions. Zimbabwe have managed to win only 12 games whereas four have finished in no result.

Matches played: 63

Sri Lanka won: 47

Zimbabwe won: 12

NR: 4

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The surface at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo offers an early assistance to the new-ball bowlers. As the game progresses, spinners come into play. There will be runs on offer for the batters once they get settled in the middle.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

There won't be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket in Colombo. There is a 45% chance of rain predicted on Monday, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Probable XI

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tapiwa Mufudza

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

The opening game of the three-match ODI series was washed out due to rain. The rain threat looms large on Monday and both sides will be hoping that it stays away and they get a chance to take the field to take an unassailable lead in the series.

The home conditions favor Sri Lanka and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv and FanCode

