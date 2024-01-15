Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are set to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, January 16. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The first T20I in Colombo turned out to be an absolute cracker as the match was in the balance until the last over. With 14 runs to win off the last over, Dushmantha Chameera held his nerves to take his team home.

Sikandar Raza almost pulled off a win for the visiting team, single-handedly but his efforts fell short. He scored 62 runs off 42 balls with five fours and two sixes after which he finished with figures of 4-0-13-3.

Angelo Mathews, who made his comeback in T20Is after almost three years, won the Player of the Match award. He scored 46 runs off 38 balls under pressure with the help of five fours and a six.

After being put in to bat first, Zimbabwe scored 143 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Sri Lanka chased down the target off the last ball to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20, Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka

Date and Time: January 16, 2023, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have locked horns in four T20Is thus far. Sri Lanka finished on the winning side all four times.

Matches Played: 4

Sri Lanka: 4

Zimbabwe: 0

N/R: 0

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo was a sporting one in the previous match and the spinners are likely to come into play again. Scores above the 150-run mark will not be easy to chase down.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity on the lower side.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

The team batting second will have a great chance of winning the upcoming match. Both teams fought tooth and nail to secure the victory last time around.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

