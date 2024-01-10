Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played on Thursday. This high-octane clash will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka lead the series by a 1-0 margin. The first game was washed out due to rain. The second match was a thrilling one and the hosts managed to emerge victorious by two runs to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Batting first, Zimbabwe’s batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. A lack of partnerships resulted in them getting bundled out on 208 in the 45th over. Skipper Craig Ervine was the lone fighter for them as he scored 82 off 102 balls.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana was the standout bowler. He bowled beautifully and registered figures of 4/31. Dushmantha Chameera and Jeffrey Vandersay also grabbed a couple of scalps each.

In reply, Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Janith Liyanage held the innings nicely from one end. He scored 95 but his departure helped the visitors get back in the contest. The game went down the wire and Chameera (18*) and Vandersay (19*) played brilliantly to take the Lankans home.

Sri Lanka lost eight wickets but managed to cross the line with six balls to spare. Richard Ngarava was brilliant with the ball for Zimbabwe and grabbed a fifer but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total.

Zimbabwe will be looking to get over that loss quickly and bounce back in the final game of the series. The Lankans, meanwhile, will look to finish on a high and clinch the series by a 2-0 margin.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2023

Date and Time: January 11th, 2024, Thursday, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka continue their dominance over Zimbabwe in the 50-over format. The Lankans have won 48 games out of 48 whereas Zimbabwe have emerged victorious on 12 occasions. Four games have resulted in no result.

Matches played: 64

Sri Lanka won: 48

Zimbabwe won: 12

NR: 4

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo offers equal assistance to the batters and the bowlers. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start taking down the bowling attack. The spinners will get plenty of assistance from the surface.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

The temperature in Colombo on Thursday is expected to hover between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius. There is a 40% chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Probable XI

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe

Joylord Gumbie (wk), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tapiwa Mufudza

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

The second game was a close-fought contest and Sri Lanka managed to emerge victorious to take the lead in the series. Zimbabwe will have to fire in unison on Thursday to draw level the series as the Lankans will be high in confidence.

Sri Lanka have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv and FanCode

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Avishka Fernando to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes