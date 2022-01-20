Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on January 21. The series is level at 1-1 and the winner takes it all on Friday.

With the Lankans winning the first game of the series, Zimbabwe needed a win in the second game to keep the series alive. Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first.

The decision paid off as the batters contributed nicely and helped them post 302 on the board in their 50 overs. The Lankan bowlers did pick up eight wickets but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate.

It was a tough task ahead of the home side's batters to chase down this total. They tried hard and skipper Dasun Shanaka even scored a brilliant century. But a lack of support from the other end resulted in them scoring only 280 in their 50 overs.

They also lost nine wickets and eventually fell short by 22 runs. It was a good all-round performance from Ervine and co., and they will hope to repeat their display in the final game of the series.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI.

Date and Time: January 21st 2022, Friday, 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. However, the spinners will play a major role as the game progresses as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pallekele is expected to range between 15 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Jeffrey Vandersay picked up three wickets and Nuwan Pradeep chipped in with two scalps in the second ODI. But the Lankans failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Zimbabwe posted 302 on the board. Dasun Shanaka scored a brilliant ton (102 off 94 balls) but it went in vain as they fell short by 22 runs.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.

Zimbabwe

Skipper Craig Ervine led the charge with the bat, scoring 91 and handy contributions from the other batters helped them score 302 in 50 overs. Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani picked up three wickets apiece as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

The ODI series is level at 1-1 and the decider will be played on Friday. Both sides have performed to their potential in the first two games and we can expect another intense battle in the final game of the series.

Zimbabwe have the winning momentum coming into the game and we expect them to seal the series by winning the third match.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

