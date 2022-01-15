Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will lock horns in a three-match ODI series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele starting January 16, Sunday.

Sri Lanka will be coming into this ODI series after their home series against West Indies way back in November and December 2021. They registered back-to-back wins in the two-match Test series by 187 runs and 164 runs respectively.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are coming into the ODI series on the back of a T20I series win over Scotland in September 2021.

The African side will be captained by Craig Ervine while Sri Lanka will be led by Dasun Shanaka in the three-match series.

Head-to-head record: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe in ODIs

The two sides have met each other a total of 57 times in ODI cricket, with Sri Lanka winning 44 games and Zimbabwe bagging only 11 wins.

The last game these two teams faced each other was way back in January 2018 in a tri-series. Sri Lanka bagged a win in that encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: January 16

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, 2:30 PM

2nd ODI: January 18

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, 2:30 PM

3rd ODI: January 21

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, 2:30 PM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series here.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv app in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series:

India: Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv

Sri Lanka: Sony Sports Network

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2022 Squads

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Dinesh Chandimal, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Gunasekara, Nuwan Pradeep, Shiran Fernando.

Zimbabwe

Also Read Article Continues below

Craig Ervine (C), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Regis Chakabva, Clive Madande, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee