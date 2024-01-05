Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe will tour Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. The ODI series is scheduled to start on Saturday, January 6. The second match will be played on Monday, January 8, while the last match will take place on Thursday, January 11.

All three matches will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The three-match T20I series will also be played at the same venue.

Sri Lanka played their last international outing in the ODI World Cup last year and finished in the second-last spot with two wins in nine matches. The newly appointed selection committee has made several changes to the squad that played in the World Cup.

A total of eight changes have been made and players like Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva have been dropped from the side. Wanindu Hasaranga has been called up for the series but his availability is subject to fitness as he is still recovering from hamstring surgery.

This will be the first assignment for Kusal Mendis since being appointed as the full-time skipper. Charith Asalanka has been named as Mendis’ deputy.

Zimbabwe played their last ODI game against Ireland last month and lost the three-match series by 2-0. Craig Ervine has returned to the side as the captain. Sean Williams is rested due to an injury that he picked during the second T20I against Ireland.

This will be Zimbabwe’s fourth tour to Sri Lanka for an ODI series. They last played a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in January 2022 and lost by 2-1. Sri Lanka have won four out of their last five ODI matches against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, January 06

Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe - 2:30 PM

Monday, January 08

Match 2: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe - 2:30 PM

Thursday, January 11

Match 3: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe - 2:30 PM

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website and FanCode App and website

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Charith Asalanka (vc), Sahan Arachchige, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande (wk), Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

