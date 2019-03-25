Sri Lanka Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I: Preview, key players and predicted XI

After being hammered in the opening T20I, Sri Lanka Women are set to host the English Women at Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo for the second T20I.

Sri Lanka will be looking to register their first victory in this home series, while the visitors are close to completing yet another successful whitewash.

England Women have been in scintillating form throughout this sub-continent tour; after outplaying the Indian team, they are now doing the same to Sri Lanka in their backyard. The visitors registered a comprehensive victory by eight wickets in the opening encounter at Colombo.

Linsey Smith and Anya Shrubsole blew the Sri Lankan team away as the pair took five wickets between them to bundle the hosts out for a mere 94 runs. In reply, Tammy Beaumont scored a crucial half-century in the low scoring affair to take her side over the line.

While England would be looking to seal the series in the penultimate game, Sri Lanka Women are still struggling to find their feet in the series. After a string of losses, the Sri Lankan team would be hoping to bounce back in this do-or-die encounter.

The clash at Colombo once again highlighted the hosts' batting woes as they couldn’t even cross the 100-run mark. Sri Lanka will be determined to land a counter punch in the upcoming fixture and try to stay alive in the series.

Match details

Date: Tuesday, 26th March 2019

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

League: England Women tour of Sri Lanka

Ground Stats (T20 matches)

Total Matches: 2

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average 1st Inns score: 71

Average 2nd Inns score: 95

Highest total recorded: 95/2 (14.2 Ov) by ENGW vs SLW

Lowest total recorded: 94/10 (19 Ov) by SLW vs ENGW

Highest score chased: 95/2 (14.2 Ov) by ENGW vs SLW

Team news

England Women

The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same winning combination.

Sri Lanka Women

The home team might be tempted to make a few changes to strengthen their batting lineup, but it's unlikely that they will.

SQUADS

England Women

Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Laura Marsh, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Georgia Elwiss, Sophie Ecclestone

Sri Lanka Women

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Harshitha Madavi, Hansima Karunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Umesha Thimashini, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Imalka Mendis, Madushika Methtananda

Key players

England Women

- Tammy Beaumont

- Heather Knight (c)

- Danielle Wyatt

Sri Lanka Women

- Chamari Athapaththu (c)

- Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

- Shashikala Siriwardene

Probable playing XI

England Women

Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Freya Davies, Laura Marsh, Linsey Smith

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Umesha Thimashini, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi de Silva, Imalka Mendis, Hansima Karunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Madavi, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya

