Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka Women will host India Women in a limited-overs series, starting June 23. The three-match T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI rubber. All the T20Is will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, while the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will host the ODIs.

Chamari Athapaththu will lead the hosts. Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for a limited-overs tour but were whitewashed in the three-match T20I series and were beaten 2-1 in the ODI series. They will look to turn the tables against India at home.

The visitors will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. She has been appointed the full-time captain after Mithali Raj announced her retirement. This will be India's first assignment after the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

They have some exciting players in their ranks and will be eager to kickstart the series on a winning note.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st T20I, India Women tour of Sri Lanka, 2022.

Date and Time: June 23, Thursday, 2022; 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium is a balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, so batters can play their strokes freely. Spinners should come into play later on in the game, as the ball might grip off the surface.

Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both teams on Thursday. The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari.

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav.

Match Prediction

Both teams have exciting players in their ranks and will look to start the series on a winning note. India look like a settled unit than the hosts, so expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: India Women to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A.

