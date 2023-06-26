Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Women are all set to tour Sri Lanka for the first time for a three-match ODI series starting on June 27. The first match of the ODI series will be played at Galle International Cricket Stadium at Galle.

The upcoming ODI series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship, organized by the ICC to determine qualification for the Women’s Cricket World Cup. New Zealand Women will be led by Sophie Devine while Sri Lanka Women will be spearheaded by Chamari Athapaththu.

Sri Lanka and New Zeland Women have faced each other only once in ODI cricket which saw the White Ferns completely annihilate the Lankans by a whopping margin of nine wickets.

With home advantage to their side, Sri Lanka Women will be looking to avenge their defeat in their previous encounter and kickstart their winning streak against a highly impressive New Zealand Women’s side.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI, 2023

Date and Time: June 27, Tuesday, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

The surface at Galle International Stadium tends to be on the slower side which will help the slow bowlers and the wrist spinners. Bowlers will enjoy bowling on the track and will be able to extract a significant amount of turn and bounce to keep the scoring rate in check.

Batters will have a tough time navigating through the middle and latter stages of the game. Data suggests that teams have ended up with a score of below 200 in three out of six instances.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Report

The weather at Galle on match day is expected to be very gloomy and overcast with a high chance of rain. The rain probability is all the way up to 70% which is clearly not an encouraging sign for any avid cricket fan.

It is also going to be a sultry day as well as the humidity rates are in excess of 80%. The temperature during the day will fluctuate between 30 C and 26 C.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Probable Xl

Sri Lanka Women

Probable Xl

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Karvindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani.

New Zealand Women

Probable Xl

Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wicketkeeper), Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction

New Zealand Women have a very impressive win record of nearly 50% in ODI cricket, which is far superior to Sri Lanka’s win record of 33.14%.

Sri Lanka Women are yet to register their maiden ODI victory against the White Ferns and face a daunting challenge as they approach this fixture.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win the match

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney, Hotstar

